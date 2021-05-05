Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $23,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

