Elysian Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Elysian has a market cap of $378,990.82 and approximately $2.03 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

