Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.83 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $15,811.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,390,658 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

