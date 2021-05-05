Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

