Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Down to $91.11

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.11, but opened at $88.00. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 65,912 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

