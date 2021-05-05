Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 721,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,618. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.