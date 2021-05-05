Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ENBL. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of ENBL opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.