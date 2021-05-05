ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air navigation services in Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions segments. It offers air traffic control services, including air traffic handling, ATM platform, surveillance and navigation, and telecoms; airspace design; meteorology services, such as weather reports and forecasts; aeronautical information; flight inspection; engineering and maintenance; research and innovation; air traffic management training; and online services.

