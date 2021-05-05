Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.18

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $77.11, with a volume of 4102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

