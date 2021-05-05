Endeavour Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

