Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $3.40 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $137.96 million and $2.72 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00006142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00346131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,537,351 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.