Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ERF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 127,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

