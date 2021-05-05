ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.02 ($12.96).

ENI stock opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.87. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

