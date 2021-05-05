EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 36,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,545,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.