EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 288,079 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

