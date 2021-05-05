EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $467.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $467.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.27.

EPAM opened at $458.52 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $462.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

