Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.730-27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.Equinix also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,876. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $691.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $827.21.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

