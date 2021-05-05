Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,653 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.09.

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

