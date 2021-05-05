Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s current price.

EQGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$107.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

