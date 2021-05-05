Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 297,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 110,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

