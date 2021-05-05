Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

GAU stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

