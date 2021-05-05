Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

