Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Leucrotta Exploration Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Leucrotta Exploration in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

LXE stock opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.