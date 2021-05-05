Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EQC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,770. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

