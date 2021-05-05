Eric Lemke Sells 472 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) CFO Eric Lemke sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $13,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSBI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. 1,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $641.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

