Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $18.01 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

