Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.74

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 185789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.