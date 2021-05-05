ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 100,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ESSA opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.49. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

