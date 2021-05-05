Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

