Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,484 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.