Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $187.11. 101,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,955. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,484 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.