Evergy (EVRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

