Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE EVRI opened at $17.31 on Monday. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

