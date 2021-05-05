EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,263. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

