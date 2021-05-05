Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €30.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.04 ($35.34).

EVK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, hitting €28.94 ($34.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,269,186 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.02. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

