Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.74 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

AQUA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 824,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

