Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $161.50. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

