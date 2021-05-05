ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Volume of $9,455.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $9,455.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004294 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.40 or 0.00725707 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017938 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

