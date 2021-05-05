Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exela Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 668,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,606. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

