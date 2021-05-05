Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.10

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.10 and last traded at $113.09, with a volume of 12254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

