Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $906.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.