Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.34. The company had a trading volume of 271,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The company has a market capitalization of $906.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.