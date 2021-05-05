Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $371.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $371.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Shares of FB opened at $318.36 on Monday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $906.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 22,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

