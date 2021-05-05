Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $399,950.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00831012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.48 or 0.09409284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.