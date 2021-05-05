FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE FFG opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

