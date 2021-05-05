Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised Federal Signal from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,458,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.