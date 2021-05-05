Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

