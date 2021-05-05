Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €62.20 ($73.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.09. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

