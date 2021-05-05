Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

ABBV traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 179,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

