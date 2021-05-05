Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 0.7%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.80). 19,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 298,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Imogen Joss bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,320 ($99,712.57).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.